Horford chipped in 20 points (8-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds and three blocks over 37 minutes during Thursday's 121-118 overtime win over the Warriors.

Horford had a great first half with 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting from the field to go along with seven boards and a block on a dunk attempt from Jordan Poole. He chipped in another 10 points between the second half and overtime to reach the 20-point mark for just the second time this season as the Celtics hung on to win their seventh straight. Horford also collected double-digit rebounds in the contest for only the second time this month en route to his fourth double-double in his 2022-23 campaign.