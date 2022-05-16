Horford logged six points (2-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists and one block over 40 minutes during Sunday's 109-81 win over Milwaukee in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

After totaling 75 points through the first four games of the series, the veteran forward amassed just 16 points during the final three contests. However, he still made his presence felt by attacking the glass and getting his teammates involved. Horford finished the second-round series with averages of 13.0 points, 10.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.3 steals in 39.0 minutes.