Celtics' Al Horford: Has four blocks in victory

Horford finished with 19 points (8-12 FG, 3-3 FT), 12 rebounds, four blocks, and three assists in 27 minutes during Thursday's 128-100 victory over the Knicks.

Horford had a nice outing Thursday, ending with just his second double-double of the season. The four blocks also matched his season-high, capping off a nice overall performance. Horford's value is not what it was only a couple of years ago but he remains a solid mid-round center who doesn't really you in any one category while producing across the board.