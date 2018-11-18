Celtics' Al Horford: Has little impact Saturday
Horford finished with nine points (4-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists, two blocks, and one steal in 21 minutes during Saturday's 98-86 loss to the Jazz.
Horford received the full Gobert experience Saturday, providing little impact on either end of the floor. The Celtics came out flat in this one, not surprising after their overtime victory only 24 hours prior. Horford somewhat salvaged his line with some defensive numbers but all-in-all was mediocre at best.
More News
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Flirts with double-double Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Solid all-around line in loss•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Nice all-around effort in loss Friday•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Solid complementary effort in win•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Close to double-double Thursday•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Struggles with shot in loss to Magic•
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.