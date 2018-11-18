Celtics' Al Horford: Has little impact Saturday

Horford finished with nine points (4-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists, two blocks, and one steal in 21 minutes during Saturday's 98-86 loss to the Jazz.

Horford received the full Gobert experience Saturday, providing little impact on either end of the floor. The Celtics came out flat in this one, not surprising after their overtime victory only 24 hours prior. Horford somewhat salvaged his line with some defensive numbers but all-in-all was mediocre at best.