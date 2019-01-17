Celtics' Al Horford: Heats up in win

Horford recorded 24 points (9-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, two blocks and an assist in 33 minutes Wednesday against the Raptors.

Horford recorded his first 20-plus point performance since November 26th, while hitting a three for the first time in six games. The veteran center's declined this season and is worse across the board in virtually every category than a year ago. Most of the decline may be attributable to the nearly four fewer minutes Horford's playing but he also missed time with an injury in December and may improve his value moving forward now that he's healthy.