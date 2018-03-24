Celtics' Al Horford: Helps key comeback Friday
Horford tallied 11 points (4-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 32 minutes in Friday's 105-100 win over the Trail Blazers.
Horford pitched in some key points in the final period to help key the Celtics' comeback victory in one of the toughest road environments in the league. The veteran enjoyed a much smoother night from the field after struggling with his shot for the prior three games, contests in which he's posted a success rate of 33.3 percent or worse. The team could certainly use a boost in contributions from Horford while Kyrie Irving (knee) remains out, meaning that he'll need to break out of a lackluster stretch he's been stuck in since returning from the All-Star break (six single-digit scoring tallies in 11 games).
