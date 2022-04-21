Horford posted 16 points (6-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six boards, two assists, two steals and one block in Wednesday's 114-107 Game 2 win in Boston.

Big Al was efficient from the field and was part of defensive team switching approach that kept Kevin Durant to 4-of-17 shooting from the field. Horford's veteran leadership helped Boston weather the storm of Brooklyn's hot first-half shooting. The veteran fouled out with only a few minutes remaining, but by then Boston had a firm lead. The Celtics now head to Brooklyn for Game 3 on Saturday night.