Celtics' Al Horford: Hot early, fades late in Game 7 loss
Horford provided 17 points (7-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal across 40 minutes in Sunday's 87-79 ECF Game 7 loss to the Cavaliers.
Big Al was hot in the first half, scoring 14 points from from 6-for-7 shooting. But a refocused Cavalier defense shut down Horford in the second half, forcing younger Celtics to attempt deep jumpers. Cleveland's strategy worked as Boston shot only 34 percent from the field. This post season, Horford was the lone veteran leader on a Celtic squad missing Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward. He'll return next year to a star studded roster with championship expectations.
