Celtics' Al Horford: Huge two-way effort in upset win

Horford finished with 20 points (8-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and a steal across 32 minutes in the Celtics' win over the Bucks on Sunday.

Horford put together a massive effort in Sunday's blowout win, doing work on both ends of the court. He scored an efficient 20 points and pulled down 11 boards while swatting three shots. His defense on Giannis Antetokounmpo was probably his most important contribution, and Boston sits pretty with a 1-0 series lead with an impressive road win.