Celtics' Al Horford: Iffy for last four regular season games

Horford was non-committal when asked if he expects to play in all four of the Celtics' remaining regular season contests, Tom Westerholm of MassLive.com reports. "Yeah, I mean, if I can, I'll play all four," Horford said. "It's every other day, so it's nice -- there's no back-to-backs. But my whole key is just to continue to take it a game at a time and, like we've been talking about, this is a good opportunity for us to have that playoff mindset, because every team that we're playing is playing for something."

Horford has been dealing with occasional knee soreness throughout the season, and while it's an issue he'd likely play through in a playoff setting, the Celtics could be cautious with their best big man as the regular season winds down. Horford has already sat out three of the last six games, but the team must now decide if its worth sitting him out for another game or two while it jockeys with the Pacers for the No. 4 seed in the East and home court advantage in Round 1. "(Home court) is very important," Horford said. "Obviously, I want us to be playing good basketball but, at the same time, it would be a huge advantage for us."