Celtics' Al Horford: Impresses with all-around effort in preseason debut
Horford recorded seven points (2-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 16 minutes during Monday's preseason opener against the Hornets.
Horford was limited to just 16 minutes, as coach Brad Stevens opted to hold his new "Big 3" out of the second half entirely. Still, it was our first glimpse of how the trio will co-exist on the floor, which yielded fairly encouraging results. Kyrie Irving put up 11 shots, nearly double Horford's six attempts, which is a good indication that Irving is going to fill a similar role Isaiah Thomas played a season ago as the go-to scorer. With the addition of Gordon Hayward as well, that likely means Horford's going to get less scoring opportunities than what he's used to, though his assist numbers could increase.
