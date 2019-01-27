Celtics' Al Horford: Impressive line in Saturday's loss

Horford accumulated 22 points (10-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt), 13 rebounds, three assists, two blocks, and one steal in 35 minutes during Saturday's 115-111 loss to the Warriors.

Horford was rested during Wednesday's matchup against the Cavaliers, but he returned in full force for this one, amassing a season high rebounding total while providing efficient offense. He has strung together consecutive double-doubles after recording just three double-doubles through his first 37 appearances this season.