Celtics' Al Horford: Impressive line in Saturday's loss
Horford accumulated 22 points (10-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt), 13 rebounds, three assists, two blocks, and one steal in 35 minutes during Saturday's 115-111 loss to the Warriors.
Horford was rested during Wednesday's matchup against the Cavaliers, but he returned in full force for this one, amassing a season high rebounding total while providing efficient offense. He has strung together consecutive double-doubles after recording just three double-doubles through his first 37 appearances this season.
More News
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....