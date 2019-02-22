Celtics' Al Horford: Inefficient but fills up stat sheet
Horford produced 21 points (8-21 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 17 rebounds, five assists, three blocks, and two steals in 37 minutes during Thursday's 98-97 loss to the Bucks.
Horford struggled with his shot but delivered a monster stat line, contributing in every category while amassing season highs in rebounds and minutes. The 32-year-old big man shouldn't be expected to log heavy minutes on a nightly basis, but the 31.0 minutes Horford is averaging through eight February contests is more than he has seen in any prior month here in 2018-19.
