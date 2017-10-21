Celtics' Al Horford: Just misses double-double Friday

Horford scored 17 points (5-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding nine rebounds, three assists and a block in 36 minutes during Friday's 102-92 win over the 76ers.

The Celtics' offense is still trying to find its way with Kyrie Irving at the helm, but Horford is providing a valuable stabilizing presence in the frontcourt while that happens. Expect him to continue serving as both a secondary scoring and distributing option going forward after he averaged a career-high 5.0 assists per game last season, his first campaign in Boston.