Horford amassed five points (1-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists and four blocks across 33 minutes during Monday's 102-82 victory over the Heat in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Horford surprisingly took only two shots in the contest after going 7-for-14 from the field in Game 3. However, the veteran still made substantial contributions, leading all players with 13 boards and four blocked shots. Horford has pulled down double-digit rebounds in four of his past five playoff contests.