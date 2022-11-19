Horford finished with 17 points (7-8 FG, 4-5 3Pt), seven rebounds and two assists in a 117-109 win over the Pelicans on Friday.

Horford and Derrick White (26 points) helped pick up the slack offensively while Jayson Tatum acted as more of a distributor (10 assists) on a night he went just 6-for-18 from the field. The 18 points were three off a season high for Horford, who has started to heat up in a complementary role behind Tatum and Jaylen Brown after a slow start to the season. Over his last six games, Horford is averaging 14.3 points on a stellar 66.7 percent shooting from the field to go with 8.0 boards, 2.7 assists, 2.7 treys, 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocks in 30.8 minutes.