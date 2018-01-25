Celtics' Al Horford: Late scratch Wednesday vs. Clippers
Horford is dealing with a head injury and will sit out Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Jay King of MassLive.com reports.
Horford was reportedly examined for a concussion Tuesday night and while doctors have cleared him of those symptoms, the Celtics are electing to be cautious and hold him out anyway. The fact that he's avoided a concussion likely means this won't be an extended absence, so if all goes well over the next few days, look for Horford to return ahead of Saturday's matchup against the Warriors. With Horford out Wednesday, look for guys like Aron Baynes, Marcus Morris and Daniel Theis to pick up extra playing time in the frontcourt.
