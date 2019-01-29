Celtics' Al Horford: Leads block party
Horford scored 14 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding 11 rebounds, six blocks, five assists and a steal in 29 minutes during Monday's 112-104 win over the Nets.
The Celtics tied the franchise record with 16 blocks on the night, and Horford led the way in that category. The veteran big man also grabbed his sixth double-double of the season, but four of them have come in January -- including three straight sandwiched around Wednesday's night off due to rest.
