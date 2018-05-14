Celtics' Al Horford: Leads C's to big Game 1 win

Horford delivered 20 points (8-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six assists, four rebounds and two blocks across 27 minutes in Sunday's 108-83 ECF Game 1 home win over Cleveland.

Horford's efficient shooting and crisp passing led a Celtics team that dominated Game 1. Coach Brad Stevens' game plan included isolating Big Al against Kevin Love down in the post, and the results were fantastic. Boston's switching defense frustrated Cleveland. Horford's ability to guard Kevin Love, LeBron James and various Cleveland guards led to two blocks for Horford and a poor 36 percent shooting from the Cavs. Horford will look for similar results on Tuesday night as he leads these young Celtics into Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals in Boston.