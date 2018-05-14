Celtics' Al Horford: Leads C's to big Game 1 win
Horford delivered 20 points (8-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six assists, four rebounds and two blocks across 27 minutes in Sunday's 108-83 ECF Game 1 home win over Cleveland.
Horford's efficient shooting and crisp passing led a Celtics team that dominated Game 1. Coach Brad Stevens' game plan included isolating Big Al against Kevin Love down in the post, and the results were fantastic. Boston's switching defense frustrated Cleveland. Horford's ability to guard Kevin Love, LeBron James and various Cleveland guards led to two blocks for Horford and a poor 36 percent shooting from the Cavs. Horford will look for similar results on Tuesday night as he leads these young Celtics into Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals in Boston.
More News
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Steady veteran leads C's to Eastern Finals•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Double-doubles in Game 4 loss•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Clutch play leads to Game 3 win•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Double-double in Game 2 win•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Smoking hot in Game 1 win•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Comes up big in must-win game•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....