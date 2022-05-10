Horford produced 30 points (11-14 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, one block and one turnover over 42 minutes in Monday's 116-108 Game 4 win.

The 35-year-old veteran turned back the clock and willed the Celtics to victory. Horford received little aid from Daniel Theis and Grant Williams, yet powered through a season-high 42 minutes of run. His 30 points were a career playoff high. Milwaukee center Brook Lopez choose not to guard Horford on the perimeter and Big Al made him pay with five triples. But Horford delivered the play of the game in the fourth when he pumped faked Giannis outside the arc, drove for a huge dunk, and drew a foul from Antetokounmpo. The series, tied at 2-2, now returns to Boston Wednesday for a crucial Game 5.