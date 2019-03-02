Celtics' Al Horford: Leads team in scoring

Horford totaled 18 points (7-11 FG, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 29 minutes in the Celtics' win over the Wizards on Friday.

Horford led his team in scoring in Friday's win, and he filled out the stat sheet with solid numbers across the board. It was a nice bounce-back effort for the big man after a poor shooting performance in Wednesday's loss to Portland.