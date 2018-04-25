Celtics' Al Horford: Leads way in Game 5 victory

Horford produced 22 points (7-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-10 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and six turnovers across 38 minutes during a 92-87 win over the Bucks on Tuesday.

Horford picked up his second double-double of the series Tuesday during the Game 5 victory. His 22 points also marked a team high. On the down side, he did struggle a bit from the foul line and the six turnovers matched a season high.