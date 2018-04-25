Celtics' Al Horford: Leads way in Game 5 victory
Horford produced 22 points (7-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-10 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and six turnovers across 38 minutes during a 92-87 win over the Bucks on Tuesday.
Horford picked up his second double-double of the series Tuesday during the Game 5 victory. His 22 points also marked a team high. On the down side, he did struggle a bit from the foul line and the six turnovers matched a season high.
More News
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Team-high scoring total in Game 3 loss•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Drops 16 in Game 2 win•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Big double-double in Game 1 win•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Out for rest Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Will play Sunday vs. Hawks•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Likely to play with minutes limit Sunday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....