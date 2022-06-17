Horford chipped in 19 points (6-8 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals across 39 minutes during Thursday's 103-90 loss to Golden State in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

The 36-year-old Horford averaged 12.0 points per game on an excellent 52.3/48.0/77.8 percent shooting slash. This marked the 10th different postseason Horford has averaged at least 12.0 points. He was an asset defensively as well, bringing versatility and leadership to Boston's top-ranked defensive unit.