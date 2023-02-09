Horford (knee) is probable for Friday's game against Charlotte, John Karalis of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

Horford missed Wednesday's game against the 76ers due to swelling in his right knee, but he'll likely be back in action following a minimal absence. He's averaged 5.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 32.4 minutes per game over his last five appearances, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him maintain a relatively consistent role despite the Celtics' recent acquisition of Mike Muscala.