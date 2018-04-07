Celtics' Al Horford: Likely to play with minutes limit Sunday

Horford (rest) is likely to take the floor for Sunday's contest against the Hawks but is expected to be on a minutes limit, Scott Souza of The Providence Journal reports.

Horford was given Friday's game against the Bulls off for rest purposes, but will presumably return to the starting five for Sunday's tilt against Atlanta. As the team is gearing up for the playoffs, there's a chance that Horford will remain on a minutes limit for the remainder of the regular season.