Celtics' Al Horford: Likely to play with minutes limit Sunday
Horford (rest) is likely to take the floor for Sunday's contest against the Hawks but is expected to be on a minutes limit, Scott Souza of The Providence Journal reports.
Horford was given Friday's game against the Bulls off for rest purposes, but will presumably return to the starting five for Sunday's tilt against Atlanta. As the team is gearing up for the playoffs, there's a chance that Horford will remain on a minutes limit for the remainder of the regular season.
More News
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....