Horford posted five points (1-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one block and one steal across 11 minutes during Wednesday's 155-104 home win over the Pacers.

Horford's services were generally not needed during Wednesday's blowout win. The 37-year-old, who has come off the bench in all four of Boston's contests, was able to enjoy most of Wednesday's victory from the bench. The Celtics are making an effort to reduce Horford's minutes, and the offseason addition of Kristaps Porzingis allows coach Joe Mazzulla to reduce Horford's time on the court. The Celtics now travel to Brooklyn for a Saturday night matchup. Should Nets center Nic Claxton (ankle) remain injured, Horford might once again play only minor minutes.