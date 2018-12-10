Celtics' Al Horford: Listed as out

Horford (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Pelicans.

As expected, Horford will miss a second consecutive game as he continues to battle left knee soreness. With Aron Baynes (ankle) also out, the Celtics will be forced to use a combination of Daniel Theis and Robert Williams at center. Horford's next chance to play will come Wednesday against the Wizards.

More News
Our Latest Stories