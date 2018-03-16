Celtics' Al Horford: Listed as probable

Horford (illness) is listed as probable for Friday's game against Orlando.

Horford was held out of the last two games with an illness, but all signs point to the big man returning to action Friday, though final confirmation may not come until later in the afternoon. Regardless, expect Horford to move back into the starting lineup, likely pushing Guerschon Yabusele back to the bench.

