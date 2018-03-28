Celtics' Al Horford: Listed as questionable

Horford is questionable to play Wednesday against the Jazz due to a sprained left ankle.

Horford may have picked up in the injury during Monday's win over the Suns, but regardless the team will wait until closer to tip-off to make a final call on his status. In the event that Horford is ultimately ruled out, Greg Monroe and Aron Baynes would each be in line for increased minutes at center.

