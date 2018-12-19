Celtics' Al Horford: Looks good in on-court work

Horford (knee) did some on-court work Wednesday, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Horford transitioned to some on-court drills Wednesday, and looks to be recovering from the Patellofemoral pain he's been experienceing in his left knee. Horford is "day-to-day" according to coach Brad Stevens, but it's highly likely he'll need to make it through a full practice before he's ready for game action. That said, Horford is making progress, and has a chance to return Friday against the Bucks.