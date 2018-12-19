Celtics' Al Horford: Looks good in on-court work
Horford (knee) did some on-court work Wednesday, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Horford transitioned to some on-court drills Wednesday, and looks to be recovering from the Patellofemoral pain he's been experienceing in his left knee. Horford is "day-to-day" according to coach Brad Stevens, but it's highly likely he'll need to make it through a full practice before he's ready for game action. That said, Horford is making progress, and has a chance to return Friday against the Bucks.
More News
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...