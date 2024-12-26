Horford closed with 17 points (6-13 FG, 5-10 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one block across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 118-114 loss to the 76ers.

Horford's starting nods have become more sporadic since Kristaps Porzingis (ankle) returned to the lineup, but the former was solid Wednesday by posting 17 points and matching a season high with five threes as part of the Celtics' first unit. Over 20 games as a starter in 2024-25, Horford is averaging 9.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.9 blocks, 0.8 steals and 2.4 three-pointers in 28.7 minutes. Those may not be the most impressive figures, but fantasy managers in nine-category leagues might be interested in the veteran big man's decent shooting splits, low rate of turnovers and ability to chip in across the board, making Horford an asset to monitor ahead of Friday's tilt against the Pacers, with Porzingis still nursing an ankle injury.