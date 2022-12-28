Horford supplied three points (1-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt), five rebounds and two assists in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 126-102 victory over the Rockets.

Horford fell flat Tuesday, but the Celtics still cruised to victory. Since returning from a week-long absence, the veteran big man has averaged 8.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 blocks in 28.0 minutes over his past six games. Horford is a key part of Boston's rotation, but the Celtics don't need to rely on his production, which limits his overall fantasy value.