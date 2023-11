Horford accumulated eight points (4-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt), seven rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 30 minutes during Saturday's 124-114 victory over the Nets.

Horford moved into the starting lineup with Derrick White (personal reasons) inactive. Logging a season-high 30 minutes, Horford matched his season-high eight points. The 37-year-old shouldn't be expected to deliver more than Saturday's output on a nightly basis.