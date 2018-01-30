Celtics' Al Horford: Modest effort in Monday's win

Horford posted 10 points (4-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt), six assists, four rebounds and two blocks across 32 minutes in Monday's 111-110 win over the Nuggets.

The veteran big man had a relatively muted offensive role, as both Kyrie Irving and Jayson Tatum led the way scoring-wise. Horford has posted double-digit point totals in seven of nine January games, but he's scored no more than 15 points in any of those outings. He's helped make up for some of the downturn in other categories, however, as he's dished out at least six assists in six games and also hauled in at least five boards in seven contests during the month.