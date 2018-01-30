Celtics' Al Horford: Modest effort in Monday's win
Horford posted 10 points (4-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt), six assists, four rebounds and two blocks across 32 minutes in Monday's 111-110 win over the Nuggets.
The veteran big man had a relatively muted offensive role, as both Kyrie Irving and Jayson Tatum led the way scoring-wise. Horford has posted double-digit point totals in seven of nine January games, but he's scored no more than 15 points in any of those outings. He's helped make up for some of the downturn in other categories, however, as he's dished out at least six assists in six games and also hauled in at least five boards in seven contests during the month.
More News
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Double-doubles versus Golden State•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Will play vs. Warriors•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Goes through practice Friday•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Late scratch Wednesday vs. Clippers•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Records tenth double-double of season in loss•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Good to go Tuesday vs. Pelicans•
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...