Horford (back) isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Monday's game against the Grizzlies.

Horford's absence from the report essentially confirms that he sat out Saturday's 133-118 win over the Knicks due to it being the second half of the back-to-back set rather than because of a serious injury. The veteran big man has thus far suited up in seven of the Celtics' nine games, with both of his missed contests coming as part of back-to-back sets. He's averaging 31.4 minutes per game in his seven starts and should be in store for a similar workload Monday.