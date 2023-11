Horford will start Saturday against the Nets with Derrick White (personal) out, Evan Barnes of Newsday reports.

Horford will boost the frontcourt with his presence, although the exact matchups remain to be seen. Horford is averaging 5.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists across 19.3 minutes per game this season. This will be his first start of the campaign.