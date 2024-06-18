Horford registered nine points (3-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and two steals across 32 minutes during Monday's 106-88 victory over Dallas in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Horford was terrific in this year's NBA playoffs for the Celtics, averaging 9.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks across 30.3 minutes in 19 games. The 17-year veteran stepped up in the absence of Kristaps Porzingis, who dealt with lower leg and calf injuries throughout the playoffs. These injuries led to Horford starting in all five NBA Finals matchups, averaging 7.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocks while shooting a stellar 47.1 percent from beyond the arc.