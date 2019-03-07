Celtics' Al Horford: Near triple-double in road win
Horford delivered 21 points (8-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block across 31 minutes in Wednesday's 111-109 road win over Sacramento.
Big Al and his 32-year-old knees were a major contributor in the win, despite having played 22 minutes the night prior in Golden State. The veteran was only three dimes short of a triple-double, and repeatedly out hustled his younger Kings counter-parts. The center's seven assists led the C's, who were missing Kyrie Irving (thigh). Next up, Boston will go for three wins in a row in prime time Saturday night versus the banged-up Lakers.
More News
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Struggles in victory Tuesday•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Leads team in scoring•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Poor shooting in loss•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Scores 19 points in loss•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Inefficient but fills up stat sheet•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Posts strong finish to first half•
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...