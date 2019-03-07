Celtics' Al Horford: Near triple-double in road win

Horford delivered 21 points (8-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block across 31 minutes in Wednesday's 111-109 road win over Sacramento.

Big Al and his 32-year-old knees were a major contributor in the win, despite having played 22 minutes the night prior in Golden State. The veteran was only three dimes short of a triple-double, and repeatedly out hustled his younger Kings counter-parts. The center's seven assists led the C's, who were missing Kyrie Irving (thigh). Next up, Boston will go for three wins in a row in prime time Saturday night versus the banged-up Lakers.