Celtics' Al Horford: Nears triple-double in Monday's win

Horford exploded for 20 points (8-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists, and one block in 35 minutes during Monday's 111-100 win over the Bucks.

Horford was unstoppable and extremely efficient, falling a board and a couple dimes shy of a triple-double. He has seven double-doubles on the year, and at this rate it may not be long until he collects his first triple-double of the campaign. The Celtics' offense is relying heavily on the two-man game between Horford and Kyrie Irving, and that's unlikely to change for the foreseeable future.