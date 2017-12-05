Celtics' Al Horford: Nears triple-double in Monday's win
Horford exploded for 20 points (8-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists, and one block in 35 minutes during Monday's 111-100 win over the Bucks.
Horford was unstoppable and extremely efficient, falling a board and a couple dimes shy of a triple-double. He has seven double-doubles on the year, and at this rate it may not be long until he collects his first triple-double of the campaign. The Celtics' offense is relying heavily on the two-man game between Horford and Kyrie Irving, and that's unlikely to change for the foreseeable future.
