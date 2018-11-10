Celtics' Al Horford: Nice all-around effort in loss Friday

Horford totaled 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists, two blocks, and one steal in 28 minutes during Friday's 123-115 loss to Utah.

Horford was solid without being spectacular Friday, as is the norm for the veteran. He is one of the more unheralded fantasy players, possessing the ability to fill the box score on any given night but rarely blowing up in any one category. His playing time and subsequent production should remain consistent barring any injuries leaving him as a borderline top 50 player.