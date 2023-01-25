Horford (back) isn't listed on the Celtics' injury report ahead of Thursday's matchup against the Knicks, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Horford will be back in action Thursday after taking a seat during Tuesday's loss to Miami due to low back stiffness. The veteran big man's absence during the second half of back-to-backs has been standard procedure for Boston this season, so there shouldn't be any concern about a lingering injury. Across 11 January appearances, Horford is averaging 9.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 30.1 minutes per game.