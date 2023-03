Horford (back) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Tuesday's game in Sacramento, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Horford sat out the second leg of a back-to-back Saturday, but he'll return to the floor for Tuesday's game, which will likely result in Blake Griffin heading back to the second unit. The Celtics do not have a back-to-back set during Week 22, so Horford should be available for all three of Boston's games.