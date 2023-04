Horford (back) is not listed on the Celtics' injury report ahead of Tuesday's game at Philadelphia, Tim Bontemps of ESPN reports.

The big man was held out of Friday's game against Utah due to a back issue, though it's likely that he was simply given the night off for rest purposes on the second leg of a back-to-back. With Robert Williams (rest) out Tuesday, Horford could be set for a bump in minutes while serving as the primary defender on Joel Embiid.