Horford (neck) isn't on the injury report for Thursday's game against the Lakers, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

Horford sat out the second half of a back-to-back set Tuesday against the Pacers, but he'll return to action two days later. Horford has averaged 7.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 27.0 minutes per game over his last four appearances, and he could see an increased workload if Luke Kornet (hamstring) -- who is questionable for Thursday's matchup -- is forced to miss a third consecutive game.