Horford (toe) is not on the injury report and will be available for Saturday's game against the Raptors, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Even though Horford missed Wednesday's game against the Nets due to what was listed as a toe injury, it was essentially a rest day for the veteran. As such, his return here shouldn't be surprising. Look for Horford to recover his regular starting role while handling his regular workload Saturday against Toronto. This means the likes of Neemias Queta and Luke Kornet should experience a reduction in their minutes.