Celtics' Al Horford: Not on injury report Saturday

Horford (ankle) is not listed on the injury report for Saturday's tilt against the Raptors.

Horford was held out of Wednesday's contest against the Jazz due to feeling some discomfort in his ankle during pre-game warmups. But, it appears the two days he had to recover have cleared things up. Look for him to re-join the starting five.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories