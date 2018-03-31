Celtics' Al Horford: Not on injury report Saturday
Horford (ankle) is not listed on the injury report for Saturday's tilt against the Raptors.
Horford was held out of Wednesday's contest against the Jazz due to feeling some discomfort in his ankle during pre-game warmups. But, it appears the two days he had to recover have cleared things up. Look for him to re-join the starting five.
More News
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Sitting out Wednesday vs. Jazz•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Listed as questionable•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Steps up in Monday's victory•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Helps key comeback Friday•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Struggles with shot versus Thunder•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Struggles with shot in return•
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...