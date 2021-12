Horford is not on the injury report as the Celtics head into the second half of a back-to-back Wednesday against the Clippers.

Horford entered Tuesday's game against the Lakers with pain in his lower-back, but he played through the issue to finish with seven points, eight boards, two assists and two steals in 30 minutes. He's rested on the second half of a few back-to-backs already this season, but it doesn't look like that will be the case Wednesday night.