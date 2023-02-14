Horford is questionable for Tuesday's matchup against Milwaukee due to right knee swelling, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Horford was a late addition to the injury report Tuesday afternoon and could be sidelined for the third time over Boston's past four games. Robert Williams (ankle) is also listed as questionable, while Jayson Tatum (illness), Jaylen Brown (face) and Marcus Smart (ankle) have already been ruled out, so the Celtics may not have one regular starter in their first five against the Bucks, who are only 1.5 games back of Boston for first place in the East.