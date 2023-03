Horford (back) is available for Wednesday's matchup against the Trail Blazers.

Horford sat out the second half of the Celtics' back-to-back set Monday. With Robert Williams (hamstring) out, Horford should continue to play an elevated role, and he's found his stride over the past eight games, averaging 13.9 points on 57/59/80 shooting, 7.4 boards and 3.3 assists in 33.1 minutes.