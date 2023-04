Horford (back) isn't on the injury report for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round against Atlanta on Saturday.

Horford sat out three of Boston's final five games of the regular season due to a back issue, but he'll be able to suit up for the Celtics' first postseason matchup. Over 15 appearances since the start of March, he's averaged 10.9 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 29.9 minutes per game.